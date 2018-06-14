News Newsletter News 

Publishers Turn to Hollywood Talent Agencies for Help Breaking Into TV

Tim Peterson | DigidayJune 14, 2018

Vox Media likely wouldn’t have been able to sell its upcoming show, “American Style,” to CNN without the help of Hollywood talent agency WME.

Vox Media formed its Vox Entertainment division and signed with WME in 2015 to break into the TV business. Chad Mumm, vp at Vox Entertainment, had seen how WME helped convince HBO to buy a show from Vice when Vice was little more than a print magazine and digital publisher.

