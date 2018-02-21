Publishers Warm to Google, But Still Worry About Getting Crowded Out in Search Results
Google has done several things to make publishers smile lately: From its work on fast-loading mobile pages to ending first-click-free to promoting subscription sales, Google has positioned itself favorably with publishers, especially as Facebook’s relationship with publishers has become increasingly strained.
One thought on “Publishers Warm to Google, But Still Worry About Getting Crowded Out in Search Results”
In this day and age, who really needs Google to find news? Is it solely because of laziness that they use it? Is it because there is so much misinformation out there they are trying to track down the truth? Is it because there is so much misinformation out there they are trying to find what matches their own opinions? Seriously, why does any news organization need Google? The one caveat would be those larger advertising entities interested in advertising in a newspaper in a new market. i.e. Search for “Colorado Springs Newspapers.” But I really would like to know why it’s still so important to need Google to find news in your community or in the world … it’s everywhere.