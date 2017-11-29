The aim of this research is to provide a comprehensive overview of how U.S. news outlets are using mobile push alerts to reach their audiences. Its objectives are to better understand how and why news outlets are using mobile push alerts, the decision-making process and workflows behind their use, how metrics inform strategy, and the major challenges presented by push alerts and how outlets have tackled them.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/pushed-beyond-breaking-u-s-newsrooms-use-mobile-alerts-to-define-their-brand/