News Newsletter News 

Pushing Buttons: How the Media Worsens the Trump-Kim Nuclear Circus

James Warren | PoynterJanuary 3, 2018

International affairs now includes a kindergarten-like spitball match over who’s got a bigger button. It’s Donald Trump’s Jock and Awe social media strategy. And the press just laps it up.

“He puts stability on the table, I think, as an issue — his stability. The president of the United States, his stability,” said Mike Barnicle at the start of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” this morning, where the very first topic was, well, you can guess.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/pushing-buttons-how-the-media-worsens-the-trump-kim-nuclear-circus/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *