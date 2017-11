Some reporters have to find creative ways to write about race and culture in their beats, but for Errin Haines Whack it’s her job. As an urban affairs writer for the Associated Press, Whack covered issues like racist sports fans, hurricane recovery efforts, and immigrants working in the restaurant industry as part of the news organization’s race and ethnicity team.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/qa-aps-new-race-reporter-on-how-her-beat-is-everywhere/