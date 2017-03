Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/qa-how-the-guardian-is-working-to-burst-the-media-bubble/

It is by now conventional wisdom that the victory of Donald Trump amounted to a massive miss by the mainstream media. Mea culpas and garment-rending soon began, but when the dust had settled journalists and editors were left with the problem of how to address a media “bubble” that had failed to accurately reflect the American audience.