Quartz is finding there’s reader appetite for augmented reality. In the week following Apple’s Sept. 19 iOS 11 update that included augmented reality capabilities, the Quartz app was downloaded 10,000 times, according to the publisher, which claims a total of nearly 780,000 app downloads across devices.

