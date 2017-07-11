Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/quartz-is-using-vertical-video-to-make-its-long-form-journalism-mobile-first/

Vertical video and native ads with artificial intelligence would have sounded like science fiction only five years ago. Today, they’re both part of Quartz’s latest project.

On Tuesday, the digital business news site launched an ambitious new project in its Machines with Brains “obsession,” a content vertical focusing on the development and application of AI. While very much in keeping with Quartz’s brand, the package — which centers around human stories related to the progression of AI — is a first for the publisher.