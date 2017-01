Like & Share E&P:

Quartz prides itself on being a global brand, but there comes to a point when a stronger local commercial presence is needed.

In London, it plans to increase the European sales and marketing team from 11 to 20 in the next year, hiring a mix of designers, branded-content specialists, researchers and project managers.