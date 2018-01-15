News Newsletter News 

Rappler, a New Media Organization Critical of the Philippines Government, Faces Closure

Jon Russell | TechCrunchJanuary 15, 2018

Rappler, a high-profile new media news organization in the Philippines, is facing closure after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revoked its registration for an alleged breach of the country’s constitution.

Rappler was started in 2012 by Filipino journalist Maria Ressa and it is a global case study for media in the 21st century with a digital-first platform and focus on independent reporting.

