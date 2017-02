Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/reaching-50000-subscribers-de-correspondent-is-focusing-on-closing-the-gaps-between-journalists-and-readers/

At the end of January, De Correspondent announced it had passed another milestone: 50,000 paying subscribers, growing from 42,000 members at the end of 2015.

The Dutch news website now counts more than 52,000 readers who pay monthly or annual memberships.