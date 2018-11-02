Readers Drive 40 Percent of Schibsted’s Revenue

Fifteen years since launching its first paywall, Nordic publishing giant Schibsted Media has over a million print and digital subscribers, with reader revenue accounting for 40 percent of revenue for its Media division, according to the company.

Schibsted has a goal of getting to €100 million ($114 million) in reader revenue by 2020. But with a monthly churn rate of 9 percent in digital, Schibsted has a retention problem.