Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/readers-seem-willing-to-pay-for-news-sites-centered-around-a-place-what-about-sites-built-on-an-issue/

To tote bag, or not to tote bag? For more and more news organizations, reader-supported — member-supported — journalism has taken on new urgency. And starting a membership program from scratch opens up a host of questions beyond deciding what nice-to-haves to give to the readers who are willing to open up their wallets for a news organization.