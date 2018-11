Local reporters who covered the massive Carr Fire in their northern California county last summer have found themselves on the scene of something much worse in the county to its south — the Camp Fire that has claimed at least 63 lives, with 631 people still missing and tens of thousands homeless. Nearly 12,000 structures have been burned.

