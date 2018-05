For Philadelphia news consumers WHYY’s story about 8-year-old Dakota Johnson is likely a refreshing one. After Dakota and her father survived an apartment fire five months ago, her mother, who like her father works in mental health, found her a new free therapy program for childhood trauma—the only of its kind in a district with some of the highest poverty rates in the city.

