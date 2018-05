On Thursday, Denver Post Editorial Page Editor Chuck Plunkett resigned from his position. According to Plunkett, an executive with Digital First Media–the nation’s second-largest newspaper chain, controlled by the Alden Global Capital hedge fund–declined to approve an editorial Plunkett wrote that was critical of the Post’s owners.

