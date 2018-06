Journalist-sourced reliability ratings of news outlets could actually affect readers’ perceptions of their accuracy, according to a new report from the Knight Foundation and Gallup. The ratings helped audiences across the political spectrum identify trustworthy news sources compared to misinformation.

