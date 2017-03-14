Report: Access To Government Information Will Probably Worsen In The Trump Administration

Like & Share E&P:

Journalists will probably have to fight harder than ever for access to government information under the Trump administration, according to a new survey of 336 freedom of information experts published Monday.

Nine out of 10 experts surveyed predicted that access to government information will get worse over the next four to eight years, according to the report, which was produced by David Cuillier of the University of Arizona for the Knight Foundation.