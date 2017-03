Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/report-buzzfeed-is-going-public-in-2018/

Long-swirling rumors of an eventual IPO for BuzzFeed gained credence this morning when Axios’ Mike Allen reported that the company is planning to go public sometime in 2018.

In doing so, BuzzFeed would become the first digitally native news organization in its weight class (Vox Media, Vice, Gizmodo Media Group, Group Nine Media) to go public.