An outside legal review of NPR’s handling of allegations against its former top news executive, Michael Oreskes, found that questions were raised about his behavior toward women even before he was hired. And concerns about misconduct were reportedly flagged throughout Oreskes’ 2 1/2-year tenure at the network right up to the day he was fired.

