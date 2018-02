Report for America today announced that nine news organizations have joined its national movement to strengthen democracy by improving the quality and quantity of local news. At the same time, Report for America this week started taking applications for the next group of emerging journalists to work in these local newsrooms in undercovered corners of the country.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/report-for-america-adds-nine-host-news-organizations-opens-application-process/