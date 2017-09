Report for America announced Tuesday that it’s now accepting applications for three reporting positions based in rural Appalachia. West Virginia Public Broadcasting, the Lexington Herald-Leader and the Charleston Gazette-Mail will each take one Report for America journalist for a year-long assignment.

