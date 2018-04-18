News Newsletter News 

Report: Reinventing Local TV News

Staff | Nieman ReportsApril 18, 2018

When the Rev. Billy Graham died in February, Raleigh-based WRAL-TV provided expansive coverage of the famed evangelist’s life and legacy. That was no surprise since, after all, the pastor was a North Carolina native, and–though his funeral was held in his hometown of Charlotte, more than 150 miles away–generations of Raleigh-area residents had watched Graham’s global crusades, which WRAL broadcast beginning in the 1970s, on their home television sets.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/report-reinventing-local-tv-news/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *