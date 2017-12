“The overall digital news situation resembles a digital content bubble where most providers continue to operate at a loss,” argues the latest report from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism (RISJ). So how can digital-born media outlets prevent it from bursting, especially as they seek to expand internationally by relying mainly on scale and advertising?

