In late December and early January, as many national news outlets released and reported on year-end murder and shooting statistics, PBS NewsHour reporter Ryan Holmes felt troubled by how journalists covered the loss of life in some of Chicago’s most vulnerable communities. Holmes, 24, told his editors he wanted to put a human face on the violence.

