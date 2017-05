Like & Share E&P:

On Tuesday, at the Freedom of the Press Awards, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press announced a $1 million gift — the largest personal contribution in the organization’s 46-year history — from Amazon Chief Executive Officer and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos.