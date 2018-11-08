Reporters Condemn White House Decision to Bar CNN’s Acosta
Reporters from many news organizations have expressed support for CNN’s Jim Acosta after the White House revoked his press pass.
The “hard pass,” which speeds up entry to the White House grounds, was suspended by the Trump administration on Wednesday night “until further notice.” Why? Because of Acosta’s combative exchange with President Donald Trump at his post-midterms press conference.
3 thoughts on “Reporters Condemn White House Decision to Bar CNN’s Acosta”
The actions of Jim Acosta and President Trump were unacceptable, unprofessional and inappropriate. Both are at fault and both acted like children. We are too quick to judge and place blame solely on one person. No journalist has any special right or privilege over any other citizen. A white house press pass is a privilege, not a right. Jim Acosta and President Trump should each reevaluate their actions and decide how to act more civilized in the future. When emotions dictate actions, everyone loses.
When will a truly professional reporter stand up and condemn Acosta? He didn’t have to act like a horse’s patoot. It is non-talents like Acosta who give our profession a bad name.
Be respectful and you will be respected. I see President Trump’s point clearly. The press is gradually migrating toward being nothing but a bunch of yipping dogs looking for the next big score. Show some respect.