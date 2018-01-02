News Newsletter News 

Reporters, Once Set Against Paywalls, Have Warmed to Them

Lucia Moses | DigidayJanuary 2, 2018

In 2017, Neil Chase, executive editor of the Bay Area News Group, gave his Mercury News staff plastic funnels imprinted with the words “awareness, engagement, registration, subscription.” The Merc was about to roll out a new metered paywall, and Chase felt the company hadn’t focused on subscriptions enough. Apparently, the message has sunk in: Recently, a couple reporters were overheard bragging about their stories having the most reach that month.

