It’s never been easy to cover the White House—the beat is notorious for its control-freak public relations operatives, stretches of bureaucratic boredom and sudden scrambles to chase massive news under huge pressure—but the Trump White House, says Bloomberg’s Margaret Talev, has “forced new efficiencies.”

