News Newsletter News 

Reporting From ‘The Last Frontier’: The Arctic Times Project Is Bringing Journalists To A Once-Closed Region

Laura Hazard Owen | Nieman Lab March 10, 2017
Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/reporting-from-the-last-frontier-the-arctic-times-project-is-bringing-journalists-to-a-once-closed-region/
Twitter
LinkedIn

In the weeks between January 26 and February 10, three separate stories about uranium mining in Greenland ran in three different outlets: The Guardian, The Washington Post, and Italy’s Corriere della Serra. The stories were written by different people and focused on different topics, but all of them were were reported through the Arctic Times Project, a small nonprofit exploring transformation in the Arctic.

 

Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *