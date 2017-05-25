Republican Candidate Charged With Assault After ‘Body-Slamming’ Guardian Reporter
The Republican candidate for Montana's congressional seat has been charged with misdemeanor assault after he is alleged to have slammed a Guardian reporter to the floor on the eve of the state's special election, breaking his glasses and shouting: "Get the hell out of here."
One thought on “Republican Candidate Charged With Assault After ‘Body-Slamming’ Guardian Reporter”
Violence and physical assault are always unacceptable. However, reporters cross the line every day. This situation could have been avoided had the reporter backed away. Every reporter must use common sense and know when to give space. Too often, a reported feels and thinks they have some special right to be overly aggressive and intrusive.
The message is, right or wrong, some individuals bite back.