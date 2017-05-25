Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/republican-candidate-charged-with-assault-after-body-slamming-guardian-reporter/

The Republican candidate for Montana’s congressional seat has been charged with misdemeanor assault after he is alleged to have slammed a Guardian reporter to the floor on the eve of the state’s special election, breaking his glasses and shouting: “Get the hell out of here.”