News Newsletter News 

Republican Candidate Charged With Assault After ‘Body-Slamming’ Guardian Reporter

Julia Carrie Wong and Sam Levin | GuardianMay 25, 2017
Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/republican-candidate-charged-with-assault-after-body-slamming-guardian-reporter/
Twitter
LinkedIn

The Republican candidate for Montana’s congressional seat has been charged with misdemeanor assault after he is alleged to have slammed a Guardian reporter to the floor on the eve of the state’s special election, breaking his glasses and shouting: “Get the hell out of here.”

Read More

One thought on “Republican Candidate Charged With Assault After ‘Body-Slamming’ Guardian Reporter

  • Jerry Kurbatoff
    May 25, 2017 at 9:36 am
    Permalink

    Violence and physical assault are always unacceptable. However, reporters cross the line every day. This situation could have been avoided had the reporter backed away. Every reporter must use common sense and know when to give space. Too often, a reported feels and thinks they have some special right to be overly aggressive and intrusive.

    The message is, right or wrong, some individuals bite back.

    Reply

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *