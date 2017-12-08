On the afternoon of Friday, November 3, hundreds of thousands of cheering, flag-waving baseball fans lined the streets of downtown Houston to catch a glimpse of the newly crowned World Series champions, the Houston Astros, as they rode firetrucks through a shower of orange and blue confetti. Many businesses closed early for the day to allow their employees to watch the parade; Houston ISD canceled classes.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/requiem-for-an-alt-weekly-the-strange-and-sudden-demise-of-the-houston-press/