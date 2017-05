Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/respect-print-and-grow-digital-survey-of-over-400-local-journalists-reveals-optimism/

“What’s it like to work at a local newspaper?” That’s the question we asked journalists across the United States at the end of last year, as part of a new study supported by the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University.