In a bid to provide more transparency around its reporting process, Reuters has launched Backstory, a new initiative to help readers understand how news stories have been produced.

Steve Adler, editor-in-chief, Reuters, told Journalism.co.uk that the project stemmed from recently raised questions surrounding trust in the media within the misinformation ecosystem.