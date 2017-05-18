News Newsletter News 

Reuters Launches Reuters Connect, a Content Marketplace Driven by the Needs of Modern Day Publishing

Press Release | Reuters May 18, 2017
Reuters, the world’s largest international multimedia news provider, announced today the launch of Reuters Connect, a content marketplace featuring all of Reuters multimedia content, as well as a diverse array of content from other leading media organizations around the world. Reuters Connect is designed to be a faster, more intelligent way for Reuters News Agency customers to source all the content they need via a single destination.

 

