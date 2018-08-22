Reveal Launches Newsroom Collaborations in San Jose, New Orleans

Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting is joining newsrooms in San Jose, Calif. and New Orleans, La. — the first two of four cities across the United States — in launching ambitious investigative collaborations that showcase how local newsrooms can engage and empower communities.

Participating newsrooms in San Jose soon will begin mapping out a joint investigation under the auspices of the Reveal Local Labs initiative that will yield stories across platforms — in print, television, radio and online.