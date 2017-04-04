Reynolds Journalism Institute Announces 2017-2018 Class of Fellows

Like & Share E&P:

The Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute has selected six fellowship projects for 2017-2018 that will focus on filter bubbles, bite-size training and business-side analytics.

“If you were looking for one word to describe this class, I’d suggest ‘practical,’” said Executive Director Randy Picht. “These projects are built to have an impact from the minute they’re finished.”

The 11th class was selected from nearly 300 applicants.