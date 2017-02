Like & Share E&P:

SoftBank Group Corp., the Japanese multi-national that also owns Sprint, has purchased Gatehouse Media, including over 500 weekly and daily newspapers. GateHouse is owned by New Media Investment Group, in turn managed by an affiliate of Fortress.