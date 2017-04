Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/rolling-stone-settles-lawsuit-over-debunked-campus-rape-article/

Rolling Stone and a writer have agreed to settle a libel suit brought by a University of Virginia administrator over a debunked article that described a gang rape at the university, the magazine announced on Tuesday.

The administrator, Nicole P. Eramo, asserted that the discredited November 2014 article defamed her and portrayed her as the “chief villain,” indifferent to sexual assault on campus.