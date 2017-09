From a loft in San Francisco in 1967, a 21-year-old named Jann S. Wenner started a magazine that would become the counterculture bible for baby boomers. Rolling Stone defined cool, cultivated literary icons and produced star-making covers that were such coveted real estate they inspired a song.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/rolling-stone-will-be-put-up-for-sale/