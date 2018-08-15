Russia Gave Bots a Bad Name. Here’s Why We Need Them More Than Ever.

Internet bots –those automated scripts that do everything from gathering stock prices to commandeering innocent computers to launch cyberstrikes–have recently come under attack as threatening the web, democracy and our very way of online life. During the 2016 presidential election, Russia unleashed an army of bots to troll Facebook and other sites, amplifying political division in support of Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders.

