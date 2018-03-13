Russian Broadcaster RT Hits Back at Threat to UK License

The Kremlin-controlled news channel RT has said it is being used as a “sacrificial political pawn” in the fallout over the poisoning of Sergei Skripal, and that revoking its broadcasting license would make a mockery of the concept of press freedom in the UK.

MPs have called on the media regulator Ofcom to close the channel, which was founded by Vladimir Putin as Russia Today in 2005, calling its broadcasts a “propaganda mouthpiece for the Russian state”.