Russian Influence Campaign Sought To Exploit Americans’ Trust In Local News

Tim Mak | NPRJuly 12, 2018

Russia’s information attack against the United States during the 2016 election cycle sought to take advantage of the greater trust that Americans tend to place in local news.

The information operatives who worked out of the Internet Research Agency in St. Petersburg not only sought to pose as American social media users or spread false information from purported news sources, according to new details.

