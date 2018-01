Political analyst Ryan Lizza has returned to work at CNN after a probe into sexual misconduct allegations against him found “no reason to keep [him] off the air.” Lizza was fired from his full-time position at The New Yorker in December, and CNN suspended him pending an investigation.

