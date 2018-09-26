News Newsletter News 

Safari’s ‘Siri Suggested’ Search Results Highlighted Conspiracy Sites and Fake News

Charlie Warzel | BuzzFeed NewsSeptember 26, 2018

Apple’s Safari, one of the internet’s most popular web browsers, has been surfacing debunked conspiracies, shock videos, and false information via its “Siri Suggested Websites” feature. Such results raise questions about the company’s ability to monitor for low-quality information, and provide another example of the problems platforms run into when relying on algorithms to police the internet.

