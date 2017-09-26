Sale of Alaska Dispatch News to Binkley Group is Approved By Judge
A federal bankruptcy judge on Monday approved the sale of Alaska Dispatch News to the Binkley family of Fairbanks for $1 million, the amount the Binkley family company has already loaned the news operation.
The decision means Alaska’s largest newspaper and news website will avoid a sudden shutdown, and that the Binkleys acquire Alaska Dispatch News for what they’ve spent.
One thought on “Sale of Alaska Dispatch News to Binkley Group is Approved By Judge”
Now the new owners need to make the paper known for truth! No papers have investigative journalists anymore. A corrupt govt cannot stand exposure! That is what is needed. Google- responsibility of the news media in a constitutional republic. Theres your job description !!