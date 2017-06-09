News Newsletter News 

Sale of High Times Offers Opportunity for More Ambitious Journalism

Ricardo Baca | CJRJune 9, 2017
As the biggest shift in marijuana policy in a generation continues its steady roll-out, the 43-year-old magazine best known for its unabashedly pro-drug coverage is seeing a change in ownership that could alter the legalization movement’s direction, visibility, and panache.

High Times and its extremely profitable portfolio of Cannabis Cup events sold to a Los Angeles-based investment firm in a deal that valued the business at $70 million (no sales price was disclosed).

