Sarah Palin Sues New York Times
Sarah Palin has sued The New York Times for defamation.
The former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate filed a lawsuit against the Times on Tuesday alleging that a recent editorial falsely portrayed her as responsible for inciting the 2011 shooting of Democratic Rep. Gabby Giffords.Read More
One thought on “Sarah Palin Sues New York Times”
Good for Sarah – I hope she wins. The days of printing columns of untrue and/or unverified or substantiated claims are over – with the though that a couple of lines in the back of the paper saying “whoops” are over. Words are important-watch how you use them.