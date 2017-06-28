News Newsletter News 

Sarah Palin Sues New York Times

Dylan Byers | CNNJune 28, 2017
Sarah Palin has sued The New York Times for defamation.

The former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate filed a lawsuit against the Times on Tuesday alleging that a recent editorial falsely portrayed her as responsible for inciting the 2011 shooting of Democratic Rep. Gabby Giffords.

One thought on “Sarah Palin Sues New York Times

  • Deb Weaver
    June 28, 2017 at 9:17 am
    Good for Sarah – I hope she wins. The days of printing columns of untrue and/or unverified or substantiated claims are over – with the though that a couple of lines in the back of the paper saying “whoops” are over. Words are important-watch how you use them.

