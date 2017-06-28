Sarah Palin Sues New York Times

Like & Share E&P:

Sarah Palin has sued The New York Times for defamation.

The former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate filed a lawsuit against the Times on Tuesday alleging that a recent editorial falsely portrayed her as responsible for inciting the 2011 shooting of Democratic Rep. Gabby Giffords.