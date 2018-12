The government of Saudi Arabia on Monday condemned a recent U.S. Senate resolution blaming Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, calling the Senate vote “blatant” interference in the kingdom’s internal affairs, according to a Saudi government statement.

