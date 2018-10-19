News Newsletter News 

Saudi Government Acknowledges Journalist Jamal Khashoggi Was Killed

Tamer El-Ghobashy | Washington PostOctober 19, 2018

Turkish prosecutors questioned staff at the Saudi Consulate on Friday, state media said, suggesting attempts to strengthen a possible criminal case with insider details from the last place journalist Jamal Khashoggi was seen alive.

An undisclosed number consulate employees in Istanbul were interviewed by prosecutors, the semiofficial Anadolu news agency reported, a day after Turkish authorities began combing through wooded areas outside Istanbul in an apparent search for Khashoggi’s remains.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/saudi-government-acknowledges-journalist-jamal-khashoggi-was-killed/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *